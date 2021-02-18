Shudder’s Creepshow Season 2 Trailer: The Show Must Go On

Shudder’s Creepshow Season 2 Trailer: The Show Must Go On

Shudder and AMC+ have released the official Creepshow Season 2 trailer announcing that the show must go on when the anthology series returns on April 1. You can check out the trailer now in the player below!

The anthology series is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie. The six-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Shudder on April 1, 2021, with production on the second season following all safety guidelines and protocols in accordance with SAG-AFTRA, DGA, IATSE, TEAMSTERS, CDC, and state and local guidance.

Details on four of this season’s segments were previously released, which will be directed by Nicotero. Anna Camp and Adam Pally will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts 1 and 2, written by Nicotero based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; Keith David, Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and “Model Kid,” written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (season one’s “Night of the Paw”), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. Additional titles, casting and directors will be announced soon.

In its first season (available to stream now and on Blu-ray (click here to grab your copy!), Creepshow smashed records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most-watched program in Shudder history, followed by a successful run on AMC. The show was a hit with critics as well as fans as one of 2019’s best-reviewed new genre series, with a 97 percent Fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The inaugural season starred David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls and featured adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others.

The series is produced by Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers, and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers, and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

