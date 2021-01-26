Silk Road Trailer Features Nick Robinson as an Internet Drug Lord

Silk Road Trailer Features Nick Robinson as an Internet Drug Lord

Lionsgate Movies has released the official Silk Road trailer for their upcoming crime thriller film, featuring Nick Robinson as his character runs an Amazon-like drug-selling website while Jason Clarke’s character tries to hunt him down. The film will arrive in select theaters, on digital and on VOD on February 19, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: Shudder Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date for A Nightmare Wakes

Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web. Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht creates the internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden, a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down.

The film stars Nick Robinson (Love Simon), Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty), Alexandra Shipp (Tragedy Girls), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Paul Walter-Hauser (Richard Jewell), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Power), Katie Aselton (Legion), Lexi Rabe and Daniel David Stewart.

RELATED: Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Trailer Released

Silk Road is written and directed by Tiller Russell, based on the Rolling Stone article titled “Dead End on Silk Road” written by David Kushner. The film is produced by Stephen Gans, David Hyman, Duncan Montgomery, and Alex Orlovsky.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post Silk Road Trailer Features Nick Robinson as an Internet Drug Lord appeared first on ComingSoon.net.