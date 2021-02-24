Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer Teases More Sci-Fi Hijinks & BDE

Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer Teases More Sci-Fi Hijinks & BDE
Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer Teases More Sci-Fi Hijinks & BDE

Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer Teases More Sci-Fi Hijinks & BDE

Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer teases more sci-fi hijinks & BDE

With just a month left until the return of the hit animated series, Hulu has unveiled the full trailer for the second season of Mike McMahan, Justin Roiland and Josh Bycel’s Solar Opposites teasing more of the outlandish sci-fi hijinks that made the freshman outing a laugh riot. The trailer can be viewed below!

RELATED: Hulu Orders New Seasons of Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords


Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Series regulars include Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone. Season 1 guest actors include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, Wendi McLendon-Covey.

RELATED: Adult Swim Revives Adult-Animated Series Tuca & Bertie for a Second Season

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan, and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Since its debut, the animated has already become Hulu’s most-watched Original comedy premiere to date and was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes and will return to the streaming platform on March 26!

The post Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer Teases More Sci-Fi Hijinks & BDE appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

The second season is set to premiere on March 26

The post Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer Teases More Sci-Fi Hijinks & BDE appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

Grant Hermanns

Notizie correlate

Live-Action Halo Series Shifting From Showtime to Paramount+

Live-Action Halo Series Shifting From Showtime to Paramount+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer and Key Art Debut!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer and Key Art Debut!

The CW Announces Spring 2021 Schedule Including Kung Fu Reboot

The CW Announces Spring 2021 Schedule Including Kung Fu Reboot

Lucas Brothers Teaming With Judd Apatow For Autobiographical Film

Lucas Brothers Teaming With Judd Apatow For Autobiographical Film

Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch & More

Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates for Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch & More

Dave Erickson Developing Series Adaptation of Stephen King’s The Jaunt

Dave Erickson Developing Series Adaptation of Stephen King’s The Jaunt

MENU