Solar Opposites Season 2 trailer teases more sci-fi hijinks & BDE

With just a month left until the return of the hit animated series, Hulu has unveiled the full trailer for the second season of Mike McMahan, Justin Roiland and Josh Bycel’s Solar Opposites teasing more of the outlandish sci-fi hijinks that made the freshman outing a laugh riot. The trailer can be viewed below!

Watch out, humans! We have BDE this season! Created by @JustinRoiland and @MikeMcMahanTM, Season 2 of #SolarOpposites lands March 26, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/WgdgJJsSRy — Solar Opposites on Hulu (@solaropposites) February 24, 2021



Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Series regulars include Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone. Season 1 guest actors include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan, and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Since its debut, the animated has already become Hulu’s most-watched Original comedy premiere to date and was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes and will return to the streaming platform on March 26!

