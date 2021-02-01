Solos: Amazon Sets Star-Studded Cast For New Anthology Series

Amazon Studios has officially announced the star-studded cast for their upcoming anthology drama series titled Solos which hails from Hunters creator David Weil. Set to debut sometime this year on Amazon Prime Video, the cast will feature Oscar winners Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Anne Hathaway along with Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu, MCU star Anthony Mackie, Nicole Beharie and Dan Stevens.

“In feeling alone, we are somehow all together…” Solos, a multi-part anthology, coming to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/f0hodiW72i — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 1, 2021

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that will explore the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. It will tell stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” Weil said in a statement. (via Deadline) “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

Mirren, Freeman, Hathaway, Aduba, Wu, Mackie, Beharie and Steven are set to portray the roles of Peg, Stuart, Leah, Sasha, Jenny, Tom, Nera, and Otto.

Solos is created and executive produced by David Weil. It is also executive produced by Laura Lancaster and Sam Taylor-Johnson, who will also be serving as a director along with Weil, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson. Pixie Wespiser is also producing.

