Sony delays Jared Leto’s Morbius release date

With the global pandemic still raging and studios continue to determine how best to proceed with their releases, Sony Pictures has announced that the Jared Leto-fronted Marvel picture Morbius is moving its release date back from March 19 to October 8, according to Variety.

The film stars Academy Award winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club), Emmy nominee Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona (Good Omens) as Martine Bancroft, Emmy nominee Jared Harris (The Crown) as Morbius’ mentor, and Tyrese Gibson (Fast and the Furious) as an FBI Agent.

Morbius is Sony’s adaptation of the Marvel anti-hero Morbius the Living Vampire. The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life, Safe House) from a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama (Netflix’s Lost in Space), based on the Marvel Comics character created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane who first appeared in 1971’s “Amazing Spider-Man” #101.

Originally Dr. Michael Morbius, the scientist character tried to cure his rare blood disease only to become afflicted with a form of vampirism that gave him superior strength, fangs and a taste for the red stuff. The character fought Spider-Man several times, though eventually earned several of his own books where he had a more heroic arc. He has an ongoing feud with the character Blade the Vampire Hunter in the comics. The character previously appeared on TV in Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Ultimate Spider-Man Vs The Sinister Six, and was originally earmarked to make his film debut in Blade until his cameo was deleted and plans to make him the villain in Blade II scrapped.

Arad and Tolmach will produce the film with Lucas Foster, with Sony executive Palak Patel overseeing for the studio. This is one of several Spider-Man spin-off projects in development at Sony, including the upcoming Venom sequel, and a secret project with Olivia Wilde set to direct.

