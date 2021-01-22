Sony Pushes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Cinderella & Peter Rabbit 2

Sony pushes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Cinderella & Peter Rabbit 2

With no streaming service of their own to utilize and on the heels of selling Lord/Miller’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines to Netflix, Sony has elected to push back the releases of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Cinderella and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, according to Deadline.

RELATED: No Time to Die Delayed Again, Targets Fall 2021 Release

The latest installment in the Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis-created franchise will move from its June date to November 11, where it stands alone, while the live-action/CGI hybrid family sequel will hit theaters in Ghostbusters‘ place, leaving its Easter weekend date alongside MGM’s No Time to Die. The Camila Cabello-fronted musical comedy fairy tale adaptation is shifting from February to July 16, where it will go up against Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the Tom Holland-led adaptation of the beloved Naughty Dog franchise is seeing the biggest delay as it moves from July this year to February 11, 2022.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will focus on a new family with single mom Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard & Mckenna Grace) who move into a beaten-down farmhouse in Oklahoma only to discover that there’s something strange in the neighborhood. Unexplained quakes shake the town. There’s an old mine nearby that bears the name of Ivo Shandor, who built the Manhattan high-rise in the 1984 film that channeled the forces of evil. Paul Rudd costars as a local teacher who’s been documenting the unexplained phenomena, befriending Callie and her kids and helping make the connection between the current weirdness and the events of three decades before.

12-year-old Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Annabelle Comes Home) stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) playing her mother and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) as her brother. Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) will be playing a teacher in the film, while Oliver Cooper and Bokeem Woodbine will also be featured. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their characters.

Jason Reitman (Juno, Young Adult, Tully) directed the new film, taking over from his father Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two and will produce. Reitman, who had a cameo in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist), who is no stranger to ghost stories.

RELATED: Original Ghostbusters Cast Shot After Scenes Over One Week

The musical film remake of Cinderella is said to be a modern re-imagining of the classic fairytale of the orphaned girl with an evil step-mother featuring a musical bent. Kay Cannon, who wrote the Pitch Perfect comedies, earned three Emmy nominations for NBC’s 30 Rock and directed last year’s comedy Blockers, will direct and write the film.

Joining Camila Cabello in her film acting debut as the titular princess are Emmy winner Billy Porter and Tony winner and Frozen star Idina Menzel, who is portraying the roles of fairy godmother and evil stepmother, respectively. The film will also feature Nicholas Galitzine (The Beat Beneath My Feet) as Prince Robert and Pierce Brosnan as the King along with Maddie Baillio and Charlott Spencer. Emmy-winning comedic actors James Corden (Peter Rabbit) and John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) along with Romesh Ranganathan (The Reluctant Landlord) have also joined the cast as the mice-turned-footmen sidekicks of the titular character.

The idea for the project stems from an original idea from late-night talk show host James Corden, who will produce alongside his Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman.

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

RELATED: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Trailer Teases Old Tricks and New Mischief

James Corden will once again lead the voice cast as the voice of Peter Rabbit with Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki returning as the voices of Flopsy Rabbit and Mopsy Rabbit. Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne will also be reprising their roles as Thomas and Bea. The sequel will also be featuring the addition of Emmy nominee David Oyelowo.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will again be written and directed by Will Gluck, who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh. It is produced by Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian with Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington and Jonathan Hludzinski serving as executive producers.

The first film earned mixed reviews from critics, but grossed over $320 million worldwide, surpassing similar family franchise Paddington 2, which grossed over $225 million at the global box office and holds a 100% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted will be a prequel to the game series, taking its basis from the sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception wherein the young thief Nathan Drake (Holland) first encounters his partner Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and in essence, sets up the events of the entire game franchise.

Joining Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are Academy Award-nominated actor Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro, Pain and Glory), Grey’s Anatomy actress Sophia Ali and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle.

Based on the action-adventure video game Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive, the story follows a descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake, a treasure hunter named Nate Drake who believes he has learned the whereabouts of El Dorado, the fabled South American golden city, from a cursed golden statue. The search becomes competitive when a rival hunter joins the fray, then is escalated when creatures — actually mutated descendants of Spaniards and Nazis — begin attacking those hoping to learn the treasure’s true secrets.

Uncharted is an Arad/Atlas Entertainment Production, with Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad producing. The film will serve as the first feature produced by PlayStation Productions. The film is set to be released on July 16, 2021.

RELATED: Tom Holland Explains How Drunk Phone Call With Bob Iger Saved MCU Spider-Man

Despite previous drafts by the likes of Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), Oscar nominee David O. Russell, Doctor Strange‘s Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer, Safe House‘s David Guggenheim, and Joe Carnahan, the new draft of the screenplay is written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Travis Knight became the sixth director to leave the project in its decade-long development cycle which began with Russell attached to direct followed by Neil Burger (Limitless), Seth Gordon (Baywatch), Shawn Levy (Free Guy), and Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

The post Sony Pushes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, Cinderella & Peter Rabbit 2 appeared first on ComingSoon.net.