Sony sets Escape Room 2 for January 2022 release

After pulling the film from its schedule and setting it for an unspecified 2021 debut, Sony has announced its horror sequel Escape Room 2 has found a new release on January 7, 2022, just three years after the original’s release.

In addition to the returns of Taylor Russell (Words on Bathroom Walls) and Logan Miller (Love, Simon), the cast for the sequel will see the additions of Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Indya Moore (Pose), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Thomas Cocquerel (The 100) and Carlito Olivero (Bad Samaritan).

The first film is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die.

Escape Room starred Taylor Russell (Lost in Space, Before I Fall), Logan Miller (Love, Simon, The Walking Dead), Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil, The Defenders), Jay Ellis (Insecure, Top Gun Maverick), Tyler Labine (Voltron, New Amsterdam), Nik Dodani (Atypical, Murphy Brown), and Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Papillon).

Escape Room was directed by Adam Robitel (Insidious: The Last Key, The Taking of Deborah Logan) from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut (Season of the Witch) and Maria Melnik (American Gods). The movie was produced by Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, and Donovan Roberts-Baxter.

Robitel is returning to direct the sequel, with Schut also returning to script and Moritz attached to return as producer, with a release date scheduled for January 7, 2022.

