Sopranos Prequel The Many Saints of Newark Moves to the Fall

Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark moves to the Fall

Warner Bros. has moved its Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, from March 12 to September 24. The film was originally set to release on September 25 of last year before switching dates in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Newark is one of several WB films that will release simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters.

RELATED: All 2021 WB Movies Getting Simultaneous Theatrical/HBO Max Releases

Though plot details on the film are being kept under wraps, The Many Saints of Newark is set in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, when the African Americans and the Italians of Newark were at each other’s throats. The film features an all-star cast that includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Ray Liotta (Shades of Blue), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy), and Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr., all of whom’s roles are being kept under wraps, along with Alessandro Nivola (A Most Violent Year), who is set to portray Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher, and Michael Gandolfini who is set to portray the younger version of his father’s character, Tony Soprano.

Long-time Sopranos alum Alan Taylor will be directing the 60s-set The Many Saints of Newark, which was written by original creator David Chase along with Lawrence Konner. Chase will also be serving as producer. Though the original series often employed flashbacks to this particular era in Newark history, it’s unknown if any of the actors who portrayed younger versions of Soprano wiseguys will be reprising their roles for the film. Chase is reportedly maintaining heavy creative control over the project, having handpicked Nivola for his role.

The post Sopranos Prequel The Many Saints of Newark Moves to the Fall appeared first on ComingSoon.net.