Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya

Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya
Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya

Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya

Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya

As production continues on the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film, the first behind-the-scenes photos from the Atlanta set for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ highly-anticipated film have finally arrived online (via Just Jared), providing us with our first look at Holland and Zendaya’s return as Peter Parker and MJ. The set photos, which you can check out below, also teased the film’s Christmas setting which is actually on point with its current December 2021 release.

 

RELATED: Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Reportedly Seen on Set of Spider-Man 3!

Tom Holland will return for the untitled third Spider-Man film as the titular wall-crawler alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Given the ending of Far From Home however, any number of his rogues gallery are also likely eager for a fight. The third installment to the MCU’s Spider-Man films will also feature the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ.

While most of the original series cast are set to return for the threequel, Foxx’s casting further blurs the lines across Sony’s three webslinging franchises, with the previous installment bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the studio’s Sony Universe of Marvel Characters led by Venom expected to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe series soon.

Following Jamie Foxx’s Electro addition, many casting rumors have circulated including the potential involvement of another Spider-Man villain Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and most importantly, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s potential return to the Spider-Verse. The most recent casting rumor was that Charlie Cox has reportedly signed on to reprise his fan-favorite role as Daredevil.

RELATED: POLL RESULTS: Who Should Play Live-Action Miles Morales?

Originally scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 was first pushed back to November 5 and will now bow on December 17, 2021.

The post Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

The set photos have also teased the upcoming film’s setting

The post Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

Maggie Dela Paz

Notizie correlate

Matt Damon Reportedly Joining Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon Reportedly Joining Thor: Love and Thunder

CS Video: The Marksman Interview With Star Liam Neeson!

CS Video: The Marksman Interview With Star Liam Neeson!

The Equalizer Trailer Features Queen Latifah in Action

The Equalizer Trailer Features Queen Latifah in Action

Young Rock Trailer: Dwayne Johnson’s Origins in New NBC Sitcom

Young Rock Trailer: Dwayne Johnson’s Origins in New NBC Sitcom

Mortal Kombat Movie Synopsis Introduces Main Character

Mortal Kombat Movie Synopsis Introduces Main Character

James Gunn Announces the Start of Filming on HBO Max’s Peacemaker

James Gunn Announces the Start of Filming on HBO Max’s Peacemaker

MENU