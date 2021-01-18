Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Feature First Look at Tom Holland & Zendaya

As production continues on the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film, the first behind-the-scenes photos from the Atlanta set for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ highly-anticipated film have finally arrived online (via Just Jared), providing us with our first look at Holland and Zendaya’s return as Peter Parker and MJ. The set photos, which you can check out below, also teased the film’s Christmas setting which is actually on point with its current December 2021 release.

Zendaya and Tom Holland film scenes for #SpiderMan3 – see the set pics! https://t.co/HI2MOvIgVn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 17, 2021

Tom Holland is back in his superhero suit while filming #SpiderMan3 in Atlanta – check out the set pics! https://t.co/tSYwasw5Zf — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 17, 2021

Tom Holland will return for the untitled third Spider-Man film as the titular wall-crawler alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Given the ending of Far From Home however, any number of his rogues gallery are also likely eager for a fight. The third installment to the MCU’s Spider-Man films will also feature the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ.

While most of the original series cast are set to return for the threequel, Foxx’s casting further blurs the lines across Sony’s three webslinging franchises, with the previous installment bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the studio’s Sony Universe of Marvel Characters led by Venom expected to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe series soon.

Following Jamie Foxx’s Electro addition, many casting rumors have circulated including the potential involvement of another Spider-Man villain Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and most importantly, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s potential return to the Spider-Verse. The most recent casting rumor was that Charlie Cox has reportedly signed on to reprise his fan-favorite role as Daredevil.

Originally scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 was first pushed back to November 5 and will now bow on December 17, 2021.

