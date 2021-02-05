Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Addresses Tobey & Andrew Rumors

Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Addresses Tobey & Andrew Rumors

The potential return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Spider-Verse have continued to keep Marvel fans super hyped for the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film. Speaking with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Holland was able to address the casting speculations regarding Maguire, Garfield and even Kristen Dunst’s involvement. Understandably, he remained coy and joked that Marvel Studios hasn’t told him anything about that.

“Beats me, I don’t know. If they are, they haven’t told me yet…” Holland joked. “That would be something that Marvel would do. I watch the film and be like ‘So that’s who that tennis ball was!’”

When asked if the British actor had recently met with Maguire, Garfield and Dunst, Holland was again able to cleverly answer the question by recalling past experiences with the first two live-action Spider-Men.

“I’ve never met Kirsten Dunst,” He said. “I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice. I’ve bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man’s.”

RELATED: Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Reportedly Seen on Set of Spider-Man 3!

Tom Holland will return for the untitled third Spider-Man film as the titular wall-crawler alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Given the ending of Far From Home however, any number of his rogues gallery are also likely eager for a fight. The third installment to the MCU’s Spider-Man films will also feature the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ.

While most of the original series cast are set to return for the threequel, Foxx’s casting further blurs the lines across Sony’s three webslinging franchises, with the previous installment bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the studio’s Sony Universe of Marvel Characters led by Venom expected to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe series soon.

Following Jamie Foxx’s Electro addition, many casting rumors have circulated including the potential involvement of another Spider-Man villain Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and most importantly, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s potential return to the Spider-Verse. The most recent casting rumor was that Charlie Cox has reportedly signed on to reprise his fan-favorite role as Daredevil.

RELATED: POLL RESULTS: Who Should Play Live-Action Miles Morales?

Originally scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 was first pushed back to November 5 and will now bow on December 17, 2021.

The post Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Addresses Tobey & Andrew Rumors appeared first on ComingSoon.net.