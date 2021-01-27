Spider-Man’s Tony Revolori Set to Join Willow Series!

Spider-Man’s Tony Revolori set to join Willow series!

According to Deadline, Spider-Man star Tony Revolori is in negotiations to star alongside Ellie Bamber (High Resolution, Nocturnal Animals, Les Misérables), Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy, Bad Times at the El Royale, Devs) and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Raised by Wolves, Life) in the upcoming Willow Disney+ series. No word on who Revolori will play, though the trade notes it could be a character named Boorman (possible nod to Excalibur director John Boorman?), “a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.”

Revolori played Flash in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home and also left a huge mark in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. He will next be seen in Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

RELATED: Jon M. Chu No Longer Directing Willow Series for Disney+

Penned by Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and showrun by Kasdan and Wendy Mericle (Arrow), the series will take place years after the events of the original film and will introduce all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, while also welcoming back its titular hero, Willow Ufgood, with Warwick Davis set to reprise the role.

The series “revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), whose backstory resembles that of Willow from the movie. Dove is an unassuming kitchen maid who proves that she is the “chosen one” as she embarks on the journey. She is joined by Kit (Spaeny), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. She is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. She is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom.

Click here to purchase the beloved 1988 fantasy adventure!

Kasdan, Mericle, Ron Howard, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Imagine Television will executive produce, while Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman will serve as co-executive producers. Original screenwriter Bob Dolman is also set to serve as consulting producer on the series.

The series will also mark Lucasfilm’s first venture into non-Star Wars storytelling since 2015 after the critically and commercially unsuccessful fantasy animated adventure Strange Magic, which was based on a story from its titular founder that took over 15 years to bring to the screen.

RELATED: CS Virtual Set Visit: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon

While a production start date has yet to be announced, Willow is eyeing to return to the landscapes of Wales for shooting after filming there in the source material.

The post Spider-Man’s Tony Revolori Set to Join Willow Series! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.