Star Wars: Hunters Coming to Nintendo Switch From Zynga

Star Wars: Hunters Coming to Nintendo Switch From Zynga

During February 2021’s Nintendo Direct it was revealed that a new Star Wars game from Zynga and Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Hunters, will be heading to Nintendo Switch. You can check out the official teaser for the game in the player below!

RELATED: 10 Star Wars Video Game Franchises Needing a Revival

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real-time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Play as daring Bounty Hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, and an Imperial stormtrooper, in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict (via StarWars.com).

Star Wars: Hunters will bring players together to engage in thrilling, team-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters.

“Star Wars: Hunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before,” says Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games. “We’re thrilled to introduce this wildly creative cast of characters to our fans on Nintendo Switch, where they can join with their friends in thrilling battles at home or on the go.”

RELATED: 5 Non-Star Wars LucasArts Game Franchises Needing a Revival

Star Wars: Hunters will be available free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store, and on Google Play later this year. The game does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.

The post Star Wars: Hunters Coming to Nintendo Switch From Zynga appeared first on ComingSoon.net.