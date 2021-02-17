StudioCanal Officially Developing Third Paddington Film

StudioCanal officially developing third Paddington film

A little over two years after we last heard word that the studio was interested in continuing the big screen adventures of the iconic bear, Variety has brought word that StudioCanal has confirmed a third Paddington film is in active development.

“We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2,” studio reps said in a statement to the outlet.

The news comes just a week after franchise star Hugh Bonneville told BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” that there was “forward momentum” on a third installment in the family-friendly franchise and that its arrival was “somewhere on the horizon.” It also comes two years after original co-writer/director Paul King stated he would not direct a third film but would continue to be involved with the series, while currently attached to direct the Willy Wonka origin movie at Warner Bros. set for a 2023 release.

In the last sequel, we find our titular bear happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

Paddington 2 premiered in 2017 to rave reviews, maintaining a rare approval rating of 100 percent “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. King directed and co-wrote the script with Simon Farnaby. The sequel starred Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, and Imelda Staunton as voice of Aunt Lucy.

Paddington is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children’s stories by British author Michael Bond, which have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, been translated into over 40 languages and captured the imagination of children and adults around the globe.

