Stump the Editor Episode 6: David Koechner!

Welcome to the latest episode of ComingSoon.net’s podcast, Stump the Editor! This week actor and comedian David Koechner (Anchorman, Krampus) drops by to duel with CS editor Max Evry for movie trivia domination! Koechner’s latest comedy film The Right One is now available on VOD, Digital and Blu-ray!

Join host Kristy Puchko (Pajiba, The /Filmcast) as she pits ComingSoon.net’s Managing Editor Max Evry against a string of celebrity guests in a grueling round of movie trivia. Then, in the second round, the guests get to turn the tables on Max by asking him trivia questions about their own career! Listen or download the podcast via the player below!

Click here to rent or purchase The Right One!

Starring Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger and David Koechner, The Right One is a heartfelt and hilarious rom-com following Sara, a novelist struggling with writer’s block who needs inspiration—and finds it when she serendipitously meets Godfrey, a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas in order to cope with a traumatic past and avoid reality. Just as Godfrey begins to open up to Sara, he discovers that she’s been using him as inspiration for her next novel, and he vanishes from her life. Did Sara just lose the man of her dreams, or will she be able to find him and make things right?

