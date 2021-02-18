STXfilms Acquires Chris Pine-Led Thriller Violence of Action

It’s been nearly a year and a half since we last heard word on the development of the project and now STXfilms has announced that it has acquired the domestic distribution rights to the Chris Pine-starring thriller Violence of Action.

The film, helmed by Tarik Saleh (The Nine Hilton Incident) on a script from JP Davis, centers on James Harper (Pine) who, after being involuntarily discharged from the Green Berets, joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. Harper travels to Berlin with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, he finds himself alone and hunted across Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

“We’re incredibly impressed by what we’ve seen so far of Violence of Action,” Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. :Chris gives the kind of unforgettable performance that will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s an elevated action film that has real franchise potential and we are tremendously excited to be working with Chris, Tarik, and the teams at Thunder Road and 30WEST.”

Alongside Pine, the cast for the thriller includes Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Come Play), Eddie Marsan (Hobbs & Shaw), Fares Fares (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Nina Hoss (A Most Wanted Man) and Amira Casar (Call Me By Your Name).

Violence of Action, which was shot on location in the U.S., Germany, and Romania, is produced by Thunder Road Film’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick franchise, Greenland, Sicario) with 30WEST fully financing the film. 30WEST’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman are executive producing along with Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally and Josh Bratman and Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road Films. It was previously announced that STXinternational acquired international rights to the film and will directly distribute in the UK, and Ireland.

