Subject to Change: J.J. Abrams Original Story Ordered to Series at HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered to series Subject to Change, an original story from J.J. Abrams, with Jennifer Yale serving as executive producer and showrunner.

This series follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure.

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” said Abrams.

Yale added: “I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

“We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max. It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer, and the Bad Robot team,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max.

Subject to Change is produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams and showrunner Jennifer Yale serve as executive producers, along with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

