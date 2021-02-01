Sundance Now Unveils February 2021 TV & Movie Slate

Sundance Now has revealed their February 2021 slate, including more episodes of A Discovery of Witches Season 2, the premiere of the Canadian police procedural The Murders starring Jessica Lucas (Gotham, Gracepoint), the Season 2 premiere of the Australian murder mystery series Playing For Keeps, and more. You can check out the full February lineup below!

Monday, February 1st

José

19-year-old José (Enrique Salanic) lives with his mother (Ana Cecilia Mota) in Guatemala. His life is routine and aimless, until he finds passion, pain and self-reflection through a relationship with a Caribbean migrant, Luis (Manolo Herrera). (2018, Foreign Language)

16 Bars

Inmates at a Virginia jail collaborate with Speech—singer of the hip-hop group Arrested Development—to write music and record songs. (2018, Documentary)

Living on Soul

Filmed during a three-night, sold-out residency at the historic Apollo Theater, this hybrid docu-concert film features the late great Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, and the rest of the Grammy-nominated Daptone Records family. (2017, Documentary)

Tuesday, February 2nd

The Night Caller, Episode 3 (Sundance Now Original)

Eric Edgar Cooke’s role in the Australia Day shootings is exposed, but the true extent of his crimes and their long-lasting effects on the community are only now coming to light, while new evidence prompts John Button’s legal team to seek an exoneration.

Thursday, February 4th

The Murders

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE

After an incident of negligence in a fellow officer’s death, rookie homicide detective Kate Jameson (Jessica Lucas, Cloverfield, The Covenant) starts seeking redemption in her investigations. Will she find it? Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black, Arrow) and Terry Chen (Almost Famous, Jessica Jones) also star in this thrilling and three-time Leo-Award-winning Canadian drama.

Cleaning Up, Episode 6

SERIES FINALE

As Sam (Sheridan Smith, Cilla) risks losing everything, she faces the disastrous consequences of her actions. Running out of options, Sam must confront the network of inside traders.

Saturday, February 6th

A Discovery of Witches Season 2, Episode 5 (Sundance Now Original)

The second season sees Matthew and Diana hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. In the present day however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

Monday, February 8th

Liyana

Executive produced by Emmy-winner Thandie Newton (Westworld, Line of Duty), and produced by Oscar-winner Daniel Junge (Being Evel, Saving Face), LIYANA is a genre-defying documentary that tells the story of five children in the Kingdom of Eswatini who turn past trauma into an original tale about a girl named Liyana who embarks on a perilous quest to save her young twin brothers. The film weaves her animated journey together with poetic documentary scenes to create an inspiring story of perseverance and hope. (2017, Documentary)

I Am The Blues

A tour of the juke joints and other venues of the legendary Chitlin Circuit in the Mississippi Delta, this documentary includes performances by aging blues musicians in their eighties who used to play the circuit. (2015, Documentary)

Shake The Dust

From executive producer and rapper Nasir “Nas” Jones and journalist/filmmaker Adam Sjöberg, Shake the Dust chronicles the influence of breakdancing. It’s an inspiring tribute to the uplifting power of music and movement by showing how breakdancing strikes a resonant chord in developing nations and far beyond. (2014, Documentary)

Tuesday, February 9th

The Night Caller, Episode 4 (Sundance Now Original)

SERIES FINALE

Now cleared of murder, John Button’s case exposes a corrupt police force, prompting a Royal Commission and yet another exoneration, Daryl Beamish for the murder of Jillian Brewer, as Cooke’s crimes continue to reverberate across a community that will never again be the same.

Thursday, February 11th

The Bridge Season 1

Two detectives work together to take down a serial killer operating on both sides of the Texas-Chihuahua border. Starring Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds, National Treasure) and Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, The Nun)

Saturday, February 13th

A Discovery of Witches, Season 2, Episode 6 (Sundance Now Original)

The second season sees Matthew and Diana hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. In the present day however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

Monday, February 15th

In Between

Three Palestinian women living in an apartment in Tel Aviv try to find a balance between traditional and modern culture in this award-winning drama. (2016, Drama, Foreign Language)

Styx

A busy doctor (Susanne Wolff, The Three Musketeers) plans to spend her annual vacation fulfilling her long-held dream of sailing from Gibraltar to the small island of Ascension in the Atlantic. But everything changes when she sees a damaged, overloaded boat full of refugees nearby. Knowing that at least a hundred people could drown, she begins to organize to help them but slowly begins to fear that it will be impossible to do so. (2018, Drama)

The Third Wife

In 19th century rural Vietnam, May (Hong Chuong Nguyen, Between Shadow and Soul) is ready to become the third wife of a wealthy landowner. Little does she know that her hidden desires will force her to decide between living in safety and being free. (2019, Foreign Language)

Tuesday, February 16th

Who Killed Lt. Van Dorn?

Lt. Wes Van Dorn, a 29-year-old United States Naval Academy graduate and the married father of two young sons, died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed off the coast of Virginia during a 2014 training exercise. Motivated by her grief, his wife Nicole sought an explanation for the cause of the disaster. Her efforts spurred an investigation that uncovered a long history of negligence and institutional failings around the 53E helicopter—the model Van Dorn was piloting when he was killed, and the deadliest aircraft in the US military. Through incisive reporting and interviews with Van Dorn’s colleagues and family, Who Killed Lt. Van Dorn? is at once a poignant picture of one family’s tragedy, as well as a revelatory inquiry into the murky inner-workings of the American defense establishment. (2018, Documentary)

Thursday, February 18th

Playing For Keeps, Series 2, Episode 1

Exclusive Season Premiere

To be a footballer’s wife, it takes serious balls. Dive into the salacious world of Aussie Rules Football, unearthing secrets, lies, scandals, and murder. New episode every Thursday through April 8.

Saturday, February 20th

A Discovery of Witches Season 2, Episode 7 (Sundance Now Original)

The second season sees Matthew and Diana hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. In the present day however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

Monday, February 22nd

Pigeon Kings

This documentary explores the subculture of men in South Central LA who train pigeons for the competitive sport of avian acrobatics. (2020, Documentary)

Tuesday, February 23rd

Jihad Jane

This documentary tells the tale of two American women who went looking for love online and became the “new face in the war on terror.” (2019, Documentary)

Thursday, February 25th

Playing For Keeps Series 2, Episode 2

To be a footballer’s wife, it takes serious balls. Dive into the salacious world of Aussie Rules Football, unearthing secrets, lies, scandals, and murder. New episode every Thursday through April 8.

The Returned Series 1

In a small French mountain town where everyone knows each other, the dead begin to inexplicably return as if their deaths never occurred. The townsfolk are forced to confront their difficult past as they seek to understand this phenomenon.

Saturday, February 27th

A Discovery of Witches Season 2, Episode 8 (Sundance Now Original)

The second season sees Matthew and Diana hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. In the present day however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

