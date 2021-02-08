Superbowl Ad Has Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ Son!

Superbowl Ad introduces Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ son

Over 30 years after Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands debuted in 1990, Golden Globe winner Winona Ryder reprises one of her most memorable roles as Kim Boggs in a newly released Super Bowl commercial for the car brand Cadillac. This time she is joined by fellow Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, playing the role of Edward and Kim’s son named Edgar Scissorhands, who like his father is having a hard time fitting in with society. Narrated by Ryder, you can check out the full TV spot below!

“It was pretty surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar,” Ryder said about the commercial in a statement via Variety. “Timothée is an incredible guy — so talented and sweet. I felt a pretty instant bond with him.”

Burton added, “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

Edward Scissorhands was directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay written by Caroline Thompson. The dark fantasy romance starred Johnny Depp as the titular artificial humanoid. After the film’s release, it garnered positive reviews and was a box office success with a gross of more than $80 million worldwide against a $20 million budget, making it an instant cult classic.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Depp and Burton, who both went on to work on seven more films together including 1999’s Sleepy Hollow and 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

