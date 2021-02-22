Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Supports Sasha Calle’s Flash Movie Casting

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist supports Sasha Calle’s The Flash movie casting

Last Friday, it has been announced that Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle has officially been cast in the long-awaited The Flash film as the DCEU’s Supergirl, making her the first Latina actress to take on the role. Following Calle’s casting, the Arrowverse’s very own Girl of Steel Melissa Benoist soon took to Instagram to show her support for the young actress’ upcoming DCEU debut by welcoming her to the DC Universe. Calle immediately responded to Benoist by revealing that she has been a long-time fan of The CW’s Supergirl, which is set to conclude its run with the upcoming sixth season. You can check out their sweet Instagram exchanges below!

melissa benoist and sasha calle via instagram stories “cannot wait to see you as sg. the world needs as many supergirls as it can get” “melissa!! this means so much. my little brother and i have watched every episode. this was such a sweet moment for us. thank you ” pic.twitter.com/AxKuPgvHGk — sasha calle source (@sashacsource) February 20, 2021

RELATED: WB Casts Sasha Calle as Supergirl for Ezra Miller-Led The Flash

Warner Bros. first revealed that their Flash film would be inspired by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s Flashpoint comic as early as 2017. The studio even went so far as to change the movie’s title to Flashpoint. But following last month’s announcement of the film’s 2022 release date, it doesn’t sound like this is still the case.

It’s probably for the best that the filmmakers are going to make changes to Johns and Kubert’s original Flashpoint arc. After all, the story has already been brought to life in animated form and in the Arrowverse. In 2013, Warner Home Video released Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. A few years later, The CW’s The Flash aired its own version of the story during the show’s third season. With this, it makes sense that Warner Bros.’ film division would want to make something that stands out from prior adaptations. Plus, the timeline tampering could also be used a means of fixing continuity issues within the DCEU.

RELATED: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sets Worldwide Streaming Release

Set to be directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti, the latest screenplay is being written by Christina Hodson which will still cover the famous Flashpoint storyline. It has been confirmed that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

The Ezra Miller-led Flash movie is now scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. Miller first portrayed the scarlet speedster in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

The post Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Supports Sasha Calle’s Flash Movie Casting appeared first on ComingSoon.net.