Superman & Lois Sets 90-Minute Premiere as Flash Return Delayed

Superman & Lois sets 90-minute premiere as Flash return delayed

The CW has announced that their newest Arrowverse series Superman & Lois is now officially debuting with an expanded two-hour premiere event on February 23 consisting of a 90-minute long first episode at 8 p.m. EST/PST and a half-hour special titled Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope at 9:30 p.m. EsT/PsT. Because of this, the upcoming seventh season premiere of The Flash has been delayed a week later and is now expected to return on Tuesday, March 2.

RELATED: The CW Not Moving Forward with Superman & Batwoman Crossover

Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope is set to feature sneak peeks and interviews with cast of the new series, as well as special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.

Joining Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman & Lois are previously announced cast members Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, portraying the roles of Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively. The series will also feature Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as The Stranger.

Hoechlin first appeared as the Man of Steel in the first two episodes of Supergirl Season 2 and has reprised the role in 2018’s crossover event Elseworlds with Tulloch debuting as Lois. Both of them appeared in the most recent Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

RELATED: Arrow’s David Ramsey to Return as John Diggle in Five Arrowverse Shows

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It will be executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.

The drama was slated to film its pilot episode before it was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it will go straight into series production with 13 episodes slated for release.

The post Superman & Lois Sets 90-Minute Premiere as Flash Return Delayed appeared first on ComingSoon.net.