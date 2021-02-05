SYFY’s Wynonna Earp Concluding With Fourth Season

SYFY’s Wynonna Earp concluding with fourth season

Just a month ahead of the second half of the season premiering on the network, SYFY has announced that the fourth season of the well-received Western horror series Wynonna Earp will mark the end of its run and announcing a March premiere date for its final six episodes.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” Emily Andras, creator, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.”

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…

“Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been Wynonna Earp,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”

Winner of the 2018 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, Wynonna Earp follows the life of the great, great granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of famous lawman Wyatt Earp as she faces off against the reincarnated outlaws that Wyatt killed called the revenants. The series is based on Beau Smith’s comic book miniseries of the same name.

The action-packed supernatural sci-fi series stars Scrofano, Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Waverly Earp and Katherine Barrell (Working Moms) as Nicole Haught.

The series is created by Emily Andras, who is serving as an executive producer along with Brian Dennis, Ted Adams, and David Ozer. SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, serve as Executive Producers along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

“We are so proud of Wynonna Earp and everyone involved with the show,” Ezra Rosensaft, CEO, IDW, said in a statement. “We are grateful to SYFY for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily’s incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four season journey a true honor.”

Known for having one of the most active social media communities — from arranging fan conventions around the world to raising money for LGBTQ charities — Wynonna Earp has been praised for its “fierce and committed performances”, and has received and been nominated for numerous awards including Canadian Screen Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Directors Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Canada and Alberta Film & Television Awards.

The final six episodes of the series are set to premiere on Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. EST leading up to its epic series finale on Friday, April 9.

