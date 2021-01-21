Tales of Dunk & Egg: Game of Thrones Prequel Series in Development at HBO

HBO is reportedly developing another Game of Thrones spinoff with the prequel series Tales of Dunk & Egg, based on author George R.R. Martin’s novellas, according to Deadline.

According to the outlet, the project would be set in the world of Martin’s epic fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire that inspired the series adaptation Game of Thrones with the new series following the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future king Aegon V. Targaryen some 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

A writer is not currently attached to the project. Martin’s three novellas include 1998’s The Hedge Knight, 2003’s The Sworn Sword, and 2010’s The Mystery Knight; all three were published in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

If picked up, Tales of Dunk & Egg would become the next spinoff series in the Game of Thrones universe of projects that have been announced, starting with the first prequel series House of the Dragon that will debut in 2022.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series will chronicle the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens, who is the only family of dragon lords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It will take place 300 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones which aired its final episode last May 2019.

House of the Dragon will star BAFTA winner Paddy Considine (Tyrannosaur, Dog Altogether, The Outsider) as King Viserys I, Emmy-nominated actor Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony). Miguel Sapochnik has also signed on to direct the pilot and additional episodes of the series. Sapochnik and Condal are also set as co-showrunners of the prequel. Martin, Sapochnik, Condal, Vince Gerardis, and Sara Lee Hess will executive produce. The series is eyeing a 2022 debut.

Principal photography is expected begin “in a few months.” The series will shoot primarily in England, moving from Game of Thrones’ main-based location in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

