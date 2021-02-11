TBS Debuts Wipeout Revival Trailer & April Premiere Date!

TBS debuts Wipeout revival trailer & April premiere date!

A few months after setting John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Nicole Byer (Woke) as the hosts of the game show revival, TBS has unveiled the first trailer for the new season of Wipeout and announced an April Fool’s premiere date! The trailer can be viewed below!

RELATED: TBS Lands John Cena & Nicole Byer to Host Wipeout Revival!



Hosted by multifaceted megastar Cena and Byer with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019) serving as field host, the all-new 20-hour series takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize.

“Wipeout is the show that quarantine has been begging for…it has something for everyone in the family,” Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV, said in a statement. “John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading. We’ve created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs.”

Following its debut as the No. 1 new series of the summer in 2008, Wipeout amassed an impressive following throughout its seven seasons on-air. The series has been formatted globally in 30+ territories including Argentina, Australia and the UK, and has inspired numerous spin-offs and specials.

The new season of Wipeout will feature new format twists and elements that will push the athleticism and willpower of each contestant pairing to even greater extremes, all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. The series’ iconic big balls also make a return, bringing many laughs and surprises along the way for fans.

RELATED: HBO Max Unveils Close Enough Season 2 Trailer & Two-Season Renewal

Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. John Cena serves as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, serves as executive producer and showrunner.

The post TBS Debuts Wipeout Revival Trailer & April Premiere Date! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.