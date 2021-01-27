Tell Me Your Secrets Trailer Released for Amazon’s Thriller Drama Series

Tell Me Your Secrets trailer released for Amazon’s thriller drama series

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Tell Me Your Secrets, the upcoming thriller drama series created by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife, Sinbad, Mistresses) and starring Lily Rabe (The Undoing, American Horror Story), Golden Globe nominee Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy, Goliath) and Hamish Linklater (Legion, Midnight Mass). You can check out the trailer now in the player below!

RELATED: The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

Tell Me Your Secrets revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

The 10 episode drama series also stars Enrique Murciano as Peter Guillory, Stella Baker (Candace) as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher (Shameless) as Jake, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia (The Brave) as Rose, Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy (Logan) as Jay. Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis (Queen of The South) as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield (Fargo) as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten (Outer Banks) as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

RELATED: Robert Kirkman Says Invincible Film Won’t Connect With Amazon Series

Tell Me Your Secrets is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. Warner executive produces along with Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series.

The series will premiere on February 19.

The post Tell Me Your Secrets Trailer Released for Amazon’s Thriller Drama Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.