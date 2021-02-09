The 4400 Reboot Gets a Straight-to-Series Order at The CW

Nearly 14 years since The 4400 concluded its four-year run on USA Network in 2007, Deadline brings word that The CW has officially given a straight-to-series order to the upcoming reboot of the 2000’s cult sci-fi drama series. The project has been in development at the network since 2018.

In The 4400 reboot, 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason.

The reboot is written and executive produced by Ariana Jackson (Riverdale). It will also be executive produced by Anna Fricke and Laura Terry with CBS Studios set as its studio.

The original series was created by Scott Peters and René Echevarria which ran on-air for four seasons from 2004-2007 on USA Network. It starred Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Patrick Flueger, and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

