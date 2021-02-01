The Adam Project Photos Preview Reynolds & Ruffalo as a Father and Son Duo

The Adam Project photos preview Reynolds & Ruffalo as a father and son duo

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi comedy film The Adam Project, featuring Reynolds and MCU star Mark Ruffalo who plays a father and son duo in the star-studded film. Check out the full photos below along with Reynolds’ witty Hulk-references in the caption!

In The Adam Project, Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (Walker Scobell). Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future.

The film will also star MCU stars Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, Avengers: Endgame) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) along with Jennifer Garner (13 Going 30, Alias) and Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich, An American Crime).

The project the second collaboration between Reynolds and Levy, who previously worked together on the upcoming action-comedy Free Guy. The film will be directed by Levy (Stranger Things) from a screenplay written by Jonathan Tropper and David Ellison. Reynolds and Levi will both produce the action-adventure film through their respective production banners Maximum Effort and 21 Laps Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing for Skydance.

