The Batman’s Jay Lycurgo Joins Titans Season 3 as Tim Drake

The Batman’s Jay Lycurgo joins Titans season 3 as Tim Drake

After finding its Barbara Gordon earlier this month, the roster of new characters for the third season of HBO Max’s Titans is continuing to expand as The Batman star Jay Lycurgo is set to appear as the series’ third Robin character, Tim Drake, according to Variety.

RELATED: Savannah Welch Joins Titans Season 3 as Barbara Gordon

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: From the shadow of the bat, a new hero arrives to join season 3 of #DCTitans. Please welcome Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. pic.twitter.com/gjecFXjmea — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) January 28, 2021

Lycurgo’s Drake is described as “a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism. His easy-going demeanor is backed up by a near-genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his years.” Lycurgo is also set to appear in a supporting role in Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-fronted The Batman, though it’s currently unclear (and unlikely) that he will appear as this series’ Robin in the film.

The third season, which has already wrapped production, will see Savannah Welch’s Barbara Gordon introduced as the Gotham City Police Commissioner, who is confined to her wheelchair after being shot and paralyzed by the Joker during her time as Batwoman. With the return of Dick Grayson to the city, she finds her life becoming complicated as she stars a new crime fighting partnership and rekindles her old romance with the former Robin.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Gods of Egypt) as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft (Home and Away) as Raven, Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Koriand’r/Starfire, Alan Ritchson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) & Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Hawk and Dove, Bruno Bichir as Dr. Niles Caulder, and Lindsey Gort as Police Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Season 2 featured Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, Esai Morales as Deathstroke, Chella Man as Deathstroke’s son Jericho Wilson, Chelsea T. Zhang as Deathstroke’s daughter Rose Wilson (aka The Ravager), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Bruce Wayne, Natalie Gumede as Mercy Graves and Drew Van Acker as Aqualad.

Meanwhile, the third season is expected to take place in Gotham with the introductions of Barbara Gordon, Red Hood, and Scarecrow.

RELATED: Doom Patrol Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

From Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Titans comes from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

The first two seasons of Titans is already available for streaming on HBO Max or you can purchase Season One here. It was recently announced that the series will be moving from DC Universe to HBO Max as DC Universe transitions into being solely a premium comic book service called DC Universe Infinite.

(Photo Credit: Matt Nalton)

The post The Batman’s Jay Lycurgo Joins Titans Season 3 as Tim Drake appeared first on ComingSoon.net.