The Beast Must Die Photos Released for AMC’s Revenge Thriller Series

The Beast Must Die Photos Released for AMC’s Revenge Thriller Series

AMC Networks has released new The Beast Must Die photos for the upcoming six-part revenge thriller series, which will premiere on AMC and AMC+ later this year. You can check out the photos now in the gallery below!

RELATED: AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer & Photos Starring Annie Murphy



Starring BAFTA-winning and Golden Globe & Emmy nominated Jared Harris (​Chernobyl, The Crown, The Terror​), Cush Jumbo OBE (​The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Deadwater Fell​), Billy Howle (​The Serpent, MotherFatherSon, On Chesil Beach​), Nathaniel Parker ​(The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Outcast, Vanity Fair), and Geraldine James (Downton Abbey, Back to Life, Anne with an E), and based on the novel by Nicholas Blake (pen name of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis CBE), ​The Beast Must Die tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son.

Pick up your copy of the book here!

The Beast Must Die is being directed by Dome Karukoski (​Tolkien, Tom of Finland​), produced by Sarada McDermott (Bridgerton, Official Secrets​), and adapted for the screen by screenwriter Gaby Chiappe (​Their Finest, Shetland, Vera​).

RELATED: Shudder’s Creepshow Season 2 Trailer: The Show Must Go On

The series is produced in partnership with BritBox UK, New Regency Television International, and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. Executive Producers are Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David W. Zucker for Scott Free, Nathaniel Parker, and Gaby Chiappe.

The post The Beast Must Die Photos Released for AMC’s Revenge Thriller Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.