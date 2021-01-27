The Courier Trailer Starring Benedict Cumberbatch & Rachel Brosnahan

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have released the official The Courier trailer for Dominic Cooke’s forthcoming spy thriller film, featuring Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch as he portrays a businessman who becomes a British spy against Russia. Also starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 19, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (MCUThe Imitation Game) as Greville Wynne, Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Emily Donovan, Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) as Sheila Wynne, Merab Ninidze (Nowhere in Africa) as Oleg, Angus Wright as Dickie Franks, and Kirill Pirogov.

The Courier is directed by Dominic Cooke from a screenplay written by Tom O’Connor. It is executive produced by Cooke, O’Connor, Cumberbatch, Leah Clarke, Ashley Fox, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, and Josh Varney. Adam Ackland, Ben Browning, Ben Pugh, Rory Aitken, and Donald Sabourin are also set as producers. It is a production by FilmNation Entertainment.

