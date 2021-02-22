The Croods Leads Weekend Box Office — Again

Remember when the box office results used to be fun? Well, this week won’t offer much excitement either, unfortunately. Unless, of course, you’re really excited that The Croods: A New Age finally crossed $50M at the domestic box office (per Deadline)! Hey, that’s quite the feat considering the current situation. Consider this: Pixar’s Onward opened to $39M and managed to pull in $61.6M domestically and $141.1M worldwide before the pandemic forced theaters to shut down. So, the fact that Croods came close to matching a film that had the benefit of a two-week pre-pandemic window is actually quite stellar; and Croods actually outpaced the Pixar flick with a worldwide cume of $153M. It’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison, but interesting nonetheless.

In second place was the Denzel Washington thriller The Little Things with $1.2M in its fourth week of release. All told, the film has raked in $11.7M domestically and $19M worldwide, while at least one site claims the movie pulled in 1.4 million views during its first week on HBO Max. Though, whether that counts as a win at this point is anyone’s guess.

Otherwise, a couple of Oscar contenders helped round out the Top 10 box office chart. Namely, Judas and the Black Messiah, which grossed $905K in Week 2 for a $3.3M total; and Nomadland, which hauled in $503K in Week 3 for a $673K total.

IMAX

Wanda’s Detective Chinatown 3 reached $33M at the Imax China box office after a $2M weekend, making it the third highest grossing local language title in Imax history. The film is also the fifth highest grossing movie ever released in China which is just crazy to think about. Demon Slayer added $210K from the large format from Japan and South Korea, bringing its Imax total to $26M.

BOX OFFICE TOP 10 (via Deadline):

1.) The Croods: A New Age (Uni) 1,913 theaters (+23), 3-day: $1.7M (-18%)/Total: $50.8M/Wk 13

2.) The Little Things (WB) 2,061 theaters (-29), 3-day: $1.2M (-39%)/Total: $11.7M/Wk 4

3.) Judas and the Black Messiah (WB) 1,906 theaters (+18), 3-day: $905K (-55%)/Total: $3.3M/Wk 2

4.) Wonder Woman 1984 (WB) 1,644 theaters (-37)/3-day: $805K (-27%)/Total: $42.7M/Wk 9

5.) The Marksman (Open) 1,643 theaters (-182)/3-day: $775K (-36%)/Total: $11.4M/Wk 6

6.) Monster Hunter (Sony) 1,311 theaters (-55) 3-day: $510K (-25%)/Total $13.4M/Wk 10

7.) Nomadland (Searchlight) 1,175 theaters (+1075), 3-day: $503K (+619%)/Total $673K/Wk 3

8.) Land (Focus) 1,251 theaters (+20)/3-day: $500K (-44%)/Wk 2

9.) News of the World (Uni) 1,161 theaters (-82), 3-day: $245K (-35%)/Total: $11.7M/Wk 9

10.) The War with Grandpa (101) 653 theaters (+128), 3-day: $224K (+17%)/Total: $20.3M/Wk 20

