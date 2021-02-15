The Croods Takes Over the President’s Weekend Box Office

After lingering in the No. 2 spot for what felt like months, The Croods: A New Age finally took the box office crown over the President’s Day weekend with $2.04M from 1,890 theaters (per Deadline). All told, the animated sequel has collected $48.9M at the domestic box office and $151M worldwide.

No. 2 belonged to WB’s new release Judas and the Black Messiah, which collected $2.4M over the 4-day break from 1,888 theaters. The critically acclaimed film starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield also had a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Elsewhere, the Denzel Washington serial killer thriller The Little Things totaled $2.4M in Week 3 bringing its domestic total to $10.6M.

The only other new release to crack the Top 10 this week was Focus Features’ Land, which landed at No. 6 with $1.07M over the holiday weekend. Also of note, the Golden Globe nominated drama The Mauritanian $170K over the 4-day weekend from 245 sites in 69 markets. The film is expected to hit PVOD on March 2.

INTERNATIONAL

Internationally, the big news was the debut of Detective Chinatown 3, which brought in “an astonishing Maoyan-estimated RMB 1.05B ($163M) to score the biggest opening-day gross ever of any movie in a single market,” which overtakes Avengers: Endgame’s $157M North American record set in April of 2019. The Chen Sicheng film has also set pre-sales records in the Middle Kingdom; and analysts are expecting the sequel to cross the billion dollars mark in China alone.

IMAX

DC3 was shot entirely in Imax format cameras, which helped spur its amazing $23.5M debut on the big-screen format in China — the largest Imax opening weekend ever for a Chinese movie. The massive debut gave the Imax box office a 45% boost over the CNY holiday weekend compared to the same period in 2019. And Friday, Feb 12, marks the first time in IMAX history where our network eclipsed 1 million admissions in a single day in China (or in any market).

BOX OFFICE

1.) Croods: A New Age (Uni) 1,890 theaters (-45), 3-day: $2.04M (+21%)/4-day: $2.66M/Total: $48.9M/Wk 12

2.) Judas and The Black Messiah (WB) 1,888 theaters, 3-day: $2M/4-day: $2.4M/Wk 1

2.) The Little Things (WB) 2,090 theaters (-116), 3-day: $2M (-5%)/4-day: $2.4M/Total: $10.6M/Wk 3

4.)The Marksman (Open) 1,825 theaters (-193)/3-day: $1.1M (+12%)/4-day: $1.325M/Total: $10.6M/Wk 5

5.) Wonder Woman 1984 (WB) 1,681 theaters (-137)/3-day: $1.1M (+22%)/4-day: $1.3M/Total: $41.8M/Wk 8

6.) Land (Focus) 1,231 theaters/3-day: $940K/4-day: $1.07M/Wk 1

7.) Monster Hunter (Sony) 1,366 theaters (-101) 3-day: $650K (+11%)/4-day: $750K/Total $12.7M/Wk 9

8.) News of the World (Uni) 1,243 theaters (-294), 3-day: $385K (-2%)/4-day: $443K/Total: $11.4M/Wk 8

9.) The War With Grandpa (101) 525 theaters (-5), 3-day: $180K (+15%)/4-day: $215K/Total: $20M/Wk 19

10.) Promising Young Woman (Focus) 733 theaters (-190), 3-day: $183K (-18%)/4-day: $210K/Total $4.9M/Wk 8

