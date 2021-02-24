The CW Announces Spring 2021 Schedule Including Kung Fu Reboot

The CW announces Spring 2021 schedule including Kung Fu reboot

As the month of February comes to a close and the season’s about to begin, The CW has announced its schedule of Spring 2021 premiere dates including new series Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah as well as the returns of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty and more.

Kung Fu, starring Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan, will debut Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. EST/PST followed by an original episode of Nancy Drew, while previous slot holder Riverdale will be on a pre-planned hiatus and is currently scheduled to return for the back half of its fifth season on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is set to make its season six premiere on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. EST/PST followed by an original episode of Batwoman, which moves to its new time period an hour later at 9 p.m. on Sundays. Dynasty returns for its fourth season on Friday, May 7 at 9 p.m. EST/PST following an original episode of Charmed as it returns to Fridays. Season three of In The Dark begins Wednesday, June 9 at 9 p.m. EST/PST following an original episode of Kung Fu.

Starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, new series The Republic of Sarah premieres Monday, June 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PST following an original episode of All American As with Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Walker and Superman & Lois, every episode from this season of Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms following its broadcast on The CW Network.

The all-new special World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling will bring on the cuteness on Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EST/PST followed by an encore episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

The CW’s schedule of Spring 2021 premieres, all in EST/PST, are as follows:

Wednesday, April 7

8:00-9:00pm Kung Fu (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Nancy Drew (Original Episode)

Friday, April 30

8:00-9:00pm World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (All-New Special)

9:00-10:00pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Encore Episode)

Sunday, May 2

8:00-9:00pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Batwoman (New Time Period)

Friday, May 7

8:00-9:00pm Charmed (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00pm Dynasty (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

8:00-9:00pm Kung Fu (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm In the Dark (Season Premiere)

Monday, June 14

8:00-9:00pm All American (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm The Republic of Sarah (Series Premiere)

