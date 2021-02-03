The CW Grants Early Renewals to 12 Shows, Including Walker Reboot

Just two weeks after its premiere on the network, the Jared Padalecki-fronted Walker, Texas Ranger reboot has proven to be enough of a hit for The CW as it is one of 12 shows to earn an early renewal from the network for the 2021-2022 season.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, said in a statement. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

In addition to netting a very early second season renewal, Walker has also been given an additional five episodes or its freshman season to bring up the total episode count to 18. While its latest DC series hasn’t received an official second season order, The CW has ordered an additional two episodes for Superman & Lois, bringing its total episode count to 15 in its first season.

Alongside the Padalecki-starring Western crime series, which scored the network its largest series premiere in five years, The CW has renewed sports drama All American for a fourth season, Batwoman for a third season, the Charmed reboot for a fourth season, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a seventh season, the Dynasty reboot for a fifth season, The Flash for an eighth season, In The Dark for a fourth season, Legacies for a fourth season, Nancy Drew for a third season, Riverdale for a sixth season and Roswell, New Mexico for a fourth season.

