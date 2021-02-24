The CW’s Stargirl Season 2 Teases Summer 2021 Return

The CW’s Stargirl Season 2 teases summer 2021 return

The CW has released a new brief teaser for the upcoming second season of Stargirl, confirming that the popular superhero series is scheduled to make its highly-anticipated return this coming summer. Starring Brec Bassinger, the new season will feature Jim Gaffigan and Arrowverse alum John Wesley Shipp, who will reprise his role as Jay Garrick which will signal the series’ integration into the Arrowverse following its official move from DC Universe to The CW.

RELATED: Wonder Girl Live-Action Series No Longer Moving Forward at The CW

Stargirl follows the story of Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who is a smart, athletic, and above all else kind girl. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speedbump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. “Borrowing” the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

Season 2 will feature new villains with the addition of Nick Tarabay (The Expanse, Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Eclipso and Jonathan Cake (The Affair) as The Shade along with Jim Gaffigan as the voice of the CGI character Thunderbolt. Up-and-coming young actress Ysa Penarejo (Project Mc2) has also joined the new season for a mystery role.

John Wesley Shipp will also be guest-starring in the second season, reprising his Arrowverse role as Jay Garrick. This mini crossover will officially bring the series into the Arrowverse, following the events of the Crisis of the Infinite Earth event.

RELATED: Slay: Regina King Producing Supernatural Drama in Development at The CW

Stargirl also stars Amy Smart (The Butterfly Effect), Trae Romano (Robbie), Anjelika Washington (Shameless, Young Sheldon), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Joel McHale (Community) as Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Wildcat, Luke Wilson (Charlie’s Angels), as Pat Dugan, Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite, Joy Osmanski (The Santa Clarita Diet) as Tigress, Neil Hopkins (Matador) as Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee (Mulan) as Dragon King.

Character creator Geoff Johns writes and produces the series through his Mad Ghost Productions banner alongside Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions. The first season debuted on DC Universe but was then granted a second season renewal at The CW.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post The CW’s Stargirl Season 2 Teases Summer 2021 Return appeared first on ComingSoon.net.