The Equalizer Teaser: Queen Latifah Stars in New CBS Crime Drama

The Equalizer Teaser: Queen Latifah Stars in New CBS Crime Drama

CBS has released the first The Equalizer teaser for creators Andrew Marlow and Terri Miller’s upcoming reboot of the 1980s’ crime drama of the same name. The video gives us a preview of lead star Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall as she bravely takes on a dangerous life of secretly fighting crimes in service of the helpless. The series is scheduled to make its debut on Sunday, February 7 after the Super Bowl.

She’s the one you call when you can’t call 911. #TheEqualizer premieres February 7 after the Super Bowl on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/Hsu3Ubs41a — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) January 9, 2021

RELATED: Clarice: Watch the New Trailer for Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series

The Equalizer reboot will be new take on the classic series and film franchise. It will follow the story of Queen Latifah’s character as an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. The series will be written by Marlow and Miller, who will both be serving as showrunners.

The series stars Queen Latifah, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The reboot is executive produced by Latifah, Marlowe, Miller, and Martin Chase Productions’ Debra Martin Chase along with original series creator Richard Lindheim and Shakim Compere of Flavor Unit. It is a production of Universal Television and CBS TV Studios with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment also set as executive producers.

RELATED: Clueless Series Reboot in Development at CBS TV Studios

The original series was created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim which ran on air for four seasons from 1985-1989 on the CBS network. It starred late English actor Edward Woodward, who portrayed the role of retired intelligence agent Robert McCall. The Equalizer series was adapted into two films starring Oscar winner Denzel Washington which had both gross more than $190 million worldwide.

The post The Equalizer Teaser: Queen Latifah Stars in New CBS Crime Drama appeared first on ComingSoon.net.