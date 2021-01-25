The Formula: John Boyega & Robert De Niro to Star in Gerard McMurray’s Netflix Feature

John Boyega (Star Wars franchise, Small Axe, Pacific Rim: Uprising) and Oscar winner Robert De Niro (Raging Bull, The Godfather: Part II, The Irishman) are attached to star in The Formula, a Netflix feature written, directed, and produced by Gerard McMurray (The First Purge) who also helmed the Netflix original feature Burning Sands, according to Deadline.

The story will follow a Formula One racing prodigy is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left.

McMurray will produce under his recently formed production company Buppie Productions with De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Berry Welsh also producing. Jason Michael Berman will executive produce with Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker serving as co-producers. The project was developed under Rosenthal and Welsh’s overall deal with Netflix.

After starring in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology film series Small Axe, created and directed by Steve McQueen, Boyega’s upcoming slate also includes Juel Taylor’s They Cloned Tyrone, starring alongside Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, and Chase Palmer’s Naked Singularity.

De Niro is currently filming Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash me in the River, also starring Jack Huston and John Malkovich, as well as David O. Russell’s upcoming untitled comedy project starring alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, and more.

