The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 teaser sets April premiere date

Two months after the series landed an early fifth season renewal from the streaming platform, Hulu has unveiled a new teaser for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale revealing an April 28 return date for the Emmy-winning drama. The teaser can be viewed below!

Let freedom reign. The #HandmaidsTale returns for Season 4 on April 28, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ph6PKdvsOo — The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) February 25, 2021



The series stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel. New additions for season 3 included Christopher Meloni & Elizabeth Reaser. Sam Jaeger was upped to a series regular in Season 4. The series is adapted from the award-winning, best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. The show is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken. Margaret Atwood serves as a co-executive producer for season three of the series. MGM serves as the international distributor for the series.

Since its premiere in April 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale has gone on to become the first series ever on a streaming video-on-demand service to take both the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. The Handmaid’s Tale is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning drama series and has garnered more than 30 prestigious awards to date, including a 2018 Peabody Award. The series has gone on to become the streaming service’s most-viewed series debut and it’s most critically successful to date.

Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are already available for streaming on Hulu, while Season 4 is set to premiere on April 28.

