The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword getting HD remaster for Switch!

A decade after originally hitting shelves for the Wii, yesterday’s Nintendo Direct presentation revealed that the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting an HD remaster for the Switch alongside special themed Joy-Cons! The announcement trailer can be viewed in the player below!

Joy-Con controllers with a special design themed after The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSword HD will also launch alongside the game on 7/16! The right Joy-Con has a Master Sword theme, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/vvuobumO5w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

Originally released in 2011 for the Wii system, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the first title in the franchise’s timeline and detailed the origins of the legendary Master Sword and focused on protagonist Link, resident of a floating town called Skyloft, as he journeyed on a quest to rescue his titular childhood friend after she is kidnapped and brought to the Surface, an abandoned land below the clouds.

The HD remaster features smoother and more intuitive controls as well as improved framerate and graphics, with the enhanced version of the game running at a smooth 60 frames per second and allowing gamers the choice to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld mode or using a Nintendo Switch Lite system.

A set of themed Joy-Con controllers will also be released alongside the game: the right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features the Hylian Shield motif.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the themed Joy-Con will launch separately for the Nintendo Switch on July 16.

