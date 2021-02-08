The Little Things Stays Atop Box Office for Quiet Super Bowl Weekend

The Little Things Stays Atop Box Office Amidst Quiet Super Bowl Weekend

According to Deadline, the Denzel Washington thriller The Little Things rose to the top of the Super Bowl weekend box office with $2.1M (-55%) bringing its domestic total to $7.8M after two weeks. The 55% drop is steep, but its second weekend haul is similar to Liam Neeson’s recent batch of films, namely The Marksman and Honest Thief, which collected $2M and $2.35M in their sophomore frame.

Comparatively, at this time last year, Bad Boys for Life led the box office with $17.6M in its third week of release — wow! — while Gretel & Hansel ($6.1M) and The Rhythm Section ($2.7M) battled for second and third place. Oh, what a difference a year makes.

Again, remember that The Little Things released on HBO Max as well; and that a large majority of movie theaters remain closed.

Otherwise, Croods: A New Age continued to linger in that No. 2 spot with another $1.76M haul and $46M total domestically. Who would have predicted that a sequel to a film released seven years ago would have outgrossed the sequel to Wonder Woman? Speaking of which, Diana dropped to No. 4 with $905K to bring its domestic total to $40.3M.

INTERNATIONAL BOX OFFICE

Soul continues to do well internationally where the animated pic added another $6.9M to bring its overall total to a whopping $96.2M. Deadline reports the film continues to be No. 1 in Russia and Korea; and even surpassed Incredibles 2 to become Pixar’s second highest-grossing title ever in that region. Nice!

The Croods: A New Age added another $800K to its belt bringing its global total to an impressive $147.7M, while Wonder Woman 1984 brought its worldwide gross to $154.5M thanks to another $635K weekend.

IMAX

The big news for Imax was Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train earning $500K from 65 screens, bringing its total to $25.5M at the Imax box office. The pic hauled in $330K from 17 Imax screens in South Korea, becoming the biggest local language animated opening ever in the market.

Shockwave 2 also added another $415K from China, bringing its Imax cume to $22.6M.

Top 10 Domestic

1.) The Little Things (WB) 2,206 theaters (+35), 3-day: $2.1M (-55%)/Total: $7.8M/Wk 2

2.) Croods: A New Age (Uni) 1,935 theaters (+34), 3-day: $1.76M (-3%)/Total: $46M/Wk 11

3.)The Marksman (Open) 2,018 theaters (even)/3-day: $1M (-20%)/Total: $9.1M/Wk 4

4.) Wonder Woman 1984 (WB) 1,818 theaters (-46)/$905K (-30%)/Total: $40.3M/Wk 7

5.) Monster Hunter (Sony) 1,467 theaters (-48) 3-day: $585K (-20%)/Total $11.9M/Wk 8

6.) News of the World (Uni) 1,537 theaters (-137), 3-day: $400K (-26%)/Total: $10.9M/Wk 7

7.) Promising Young Woman (Focus) 923 theaters (-133), 3-day: $220K (-17%)/ Total: $4.7M/Wk 7

8.) Fatale (Lionsgate) 864 theaters (-158), 3-day: $170K (-22%)/Total: $5.8M/Wk 8

9.) The War With Grandpa (101) 530 theaters (+5), 3-day: $167K (+18%)/Total: $19.8M/Wk 18

10.) Lord of the Rings: Fellowship… (re) (NL/WB) 150 theaters, 3-day: $166K/Total $315.6M/Wk 1 of re-issue

