The Mandalorian Season 3 Sets Production Start in April

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, Lucasfilm is currently expecting to start production on the highly-anticipated third season of The Mandalorian on April 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. This news comes after more than two months since the popular Star Wars series concluded its 8-episode second season.

JUST NOW: “The Mandalorian” season 3 will begin shooting on April 5, 2021 –> https://t.co/QKFta5N5vf pic.twitter.com/oEWBm8KGCl — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) January 26, 2021

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

The directing lineup for Season 2 consists of Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Peyton Reed, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Dave Filoni, Carl Weathers, and Jon Favreau.

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm currently has three Star Wars projects lined up for Disney+. This includes: The Book of Boba Fett starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen; Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson; and The Rangers of the New Republic.

