The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

Amazon Prime Video has released the full The Map of Tiny Perfect Things trailer for their upcoming sci-fi coming-of-age romantic comedy, featuring Freaky star Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen (American Horror Story) as their characters get trapped inside of a time loop. The film will be available for streaming on February 12, 2021, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: New Freaky Clips Unveiled as Horror-Comedy Hits Digital Platforms!

Based on the short story by Lev Grossman, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.

The film is led by Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen, who will both next be seen in high-profile films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and West Side Story, respectively. The film will also feature Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton and Cleo Fraser.

RELATED: Amazon Unveils Invincible First-Look Clip & Premiere Date!

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is directed by Ian Samuels from a screenplay written by Grossman. It is produced by Akiva Goldsman through his Weed Road Pictures.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop appeared first on ComingSoon.net.