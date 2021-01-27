The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop

Amazon Prime Video has released the full The Map of Tiny Perfect Things trailer for their upcoming sci-fi coming-of-age romantic comedy, featuring Freaky star Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen (American Horror Story) as their characters get trapped inside of a time loop. The film will be available for streaming on February 12, 2021, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: New Freaky Clips Unveiled as Horror-Comedy Hits Digital Platforms!

Based on the short story by Lev Grossman, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.

The film is led by Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen, who will both next be seen in high-profile films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and West Side Story, respectively. The film will also feature Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton and Cleo Fraser.

RELATED: Amazon Unveils Invincible First-Look Clip & Premiere Date!

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is directed by Ian Samuels from a screenplay written by Grossman. It is produced by Akiva Goldsman through his Weed Road Pictures.

 

The post The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

The film stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen

The post The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Trailer Traps a Teen Romance Inside a Time Loop appeared first on ComingSoon.net.

Maggie Dela Paz

Notizie correlate

Exclusive Bad Attitude: The Art of Spain Rodriguez Teaser, Poster & Stills

Exclusive Bad Attitude: The Art of Spain Rodriguez Teaser, Poster & Stills

CS Soapbox: Where Does the MonsterVerse Go After Godzilla vs Kong?

CS Soapbox: Where Does the MonsterVerse Go After Godzilla vs Kong?

Sonic the Hedgehog Star Reveals Production Start Date on Sequel!

Sonic the Hedgehog Star Reveals Production Start Date on Sequel!

Fear the Walking Dead Returns for Second Half of Season 6 This April

Fear the Walking Dead Returns for Second Half of Season 6 This April

Øvredal, Hawkins & Amblin Team for Last Voyage of the Demeter

Øvredal, Hawkins & Amblin Team for Last Voyage of the Demeter

Honeydew Trailer From Devereux Milburn’s New Horror Feature

Honeydew Trailer From Devereux Milburn’s New Horror Feature

MENU