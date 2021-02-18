The Marsh King’s Daughter: Daisy Ridley to Star in Neil Burger’s New Thriller

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars franchise, Chaos Walking, Murder on the Orient Express) is attached to star in The Marsh King’s Daughter, a movie adaptation of the psychological-thriller written by Karen Dionne. Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, Voyagers) is set to direct, according to Deadline.

Ridley will play Helena in the film, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret: her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. After a lifetime of trying to escape her past, Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison.

Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, Overlord, The Midnight Sky) and Elle Smith are adapting the screenplay. Principal photography is expected to begin this summer in Canada.

The Marsh King’s Daughter hails from Black Bear Pictures, Anonymous Content, and STX International. Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Anonymous Content’s Keith Redmon, and Mark L. Smith will produce the project. Black Bear Pictures will finance with STX distributing in the UK, Ireland, and India.

