The Mosquito Coast Teaser: Justin Theroux leads Apple TV+ adaptation

A little over a year since the series adaptation was first announced, Apple TV+ has unveiled the first and premiere date for the Justin Theroux-starring iteration of The Mosquito Coast, based on the novel of the same name penned by his uncle Paul Theroux. The teaser can be viewed in the player below!

The series, developed for television by Neil Cross (Luther), is a gripping adventure and character drama centered on the dangerous journey of radical idealist and brilliant inventor Allie Fox (Theroux) as he uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

Alongside the Emmy-winning The Leftovers alum the cast for the series adaptation includes Golden Globe nominee Melissa George (The Eddy, Triangle), Logan Polish (The Astronaut Farmer), Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out, Child’s Play) and Kimberly Elise (Ad Astra, Hit the Floor).

The seven-episode adaptation is being executive produced by Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, also attached to helm the first two episodes, Paul and Justin Theroux, Edward L. CmDonnell and Veritas Entertainment Group’s Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman, with Freemantle Production having produced the series.

The Mosquito Coast is set to premiere its first two episodes on Friday, April 30 followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.

