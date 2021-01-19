The Muppet Show: All 5 Seasons of Classic Sitcom Coming to Disney+

The Muppet Show: All Five Seasons of Classic Sitcom Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has announced that all five seasons of Jim Henson’s classic 70s comedy series The Muppet Show will officially be available for streaming on making Friday, February 19, 2021. This marks the series’ streaming debut after nearly 40 years since it concluded its run on CBS in 1981. In addition, the streamer has also released a preview of The Muppet Show‘s original theme song, which you can check out below!

RELATED: Disenchanted: Patrick Dempsey Confirms Return in Disney+ Sequel

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” Kermit the Frog said in a statement. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

The Muppet Show was created and produced by the late Jim Henson where it ran on-air for five seasons from 1976 to 1981. The series is a variety show that starred Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzon, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter, Animal, Walter and more where they presented sketches and musical numbers. It also featured many high-profile guest-stars such as Steve Martin, Elton John, Julie Andrews, Liza Minelli, Diana Ross, and Mark Hamill.

RELATED: Disney+’s Flora & Ulysses Trailer Introduces an Unexpected Hero

The Walt Disney Company successfully acquired the rights to the Muppets characters from Henson in 2004 for a reported $75 million deal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post The Muppet Show: All 5 Seasons of Classic Sitcom Coming to Disney+ appeared first on ComingSoon.net.