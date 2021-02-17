The Old Guard’s Marwan Kenzari Joins Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin, The Old Guard) has joined Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam action-adventure thriller based on the DC Comics antihero (via The Hollywood Reporter). Details on Kenzari’s character are being kept under wraps.

The film also includes Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, with Doctor Fate also slated to appear in the film though an actor has yet to be officially cast in the role.

During its appearance at last year’s DC FanDome event, it was revealed that the film would feature the appearances of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone to set up the Justice Society of America, while also bringing word that Hawkgirl would have to remain absent for the time being. Over the years, many superheroines have assumed the secret identity of Hawkgirl. The only recurring element is her partner/romantic interest Hawkman since it’s nearly impossible to see one without the other. Recently, fans saw the Shiera Sanders Hall version of Hawkgirl as part of the Justice Society of America in the Stargirl television series. Sadly, she lost her life to Brainwave on the night the Injustice Society attacked the JSA headquarters.

Dwayne Johnson has been working on Black Adam for 10 years. The character was originally supposed to appear in this year’s Shazam! but decided to save his highly-anticipated debut for a later film in order to let each character get some breathing room. However, despite not appearing in Shazam!, his character was teased with the wizard Shazam, played by Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), telling his origin story to Billy Batson.

Based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) with Johnson starring as the titular anti-hero and Adam Sztykiel having written the current script. Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher in the movie. The film will be the second collaboration between Collet-Serra and Johnson, who have also been working together on Disney’s forthcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise.

The film will be produced by Johnson and FlynnPicturesCo’s Beau Flynn along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will be overseeing the project for FlynnPictureCo.

Black Adam was slated to hit theaters on December 22, 2021, but was recently pushed back to an unspecified release date due to production delays from the global pandemic. The movie is reportedly expected to start production this April in Atlanta.

