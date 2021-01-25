The Snoopy Show Trailer Brings Back the Iconic Beagle

The Snoopy Show Trailer Brings Back the Iconic Beagle

Apple TV+ has released the official The Snoopy Show trailer for their upcoming Peanuts spinoff series, featuring the return of the lovable and energetic titular beagle as he goes on to new adventures. The series is set to debut on Apple TV+ on February 5. Check out the video in the player below (via Deadline)!

RELATED: Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming & More Join Apple’s New Musical Comedy

A spin-off of the beloved 50-year-old classic Peanuts, comes The Snoopy Show, starring our old friend Snoopy and his best bud, Woodstock. Snoopy is a dog like no other. He may seem a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ beagle but he’s much more than that. He’s also Joe Cool, hippest kid in school, an awesome Surfer King and famed arm-wrestler, the Masked Marvel. When he indulges in his fantasies, he can be a World War One Flying Ace battling the Red Baron or an intrepid astronaut landing on the moon. The point is…Snoopy is a beagle with an active imagination full of comic personas. And they’re all on display — both real and fantastic — in a brand-new animated comedy, The Snoopy Show.

The series is directed by Rob Boutilier from screenplay written by Miles Smith, Laurie Elliott, and Craig Brown. It is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff.

RELATED: Harriet the Spy: Beanie Feldstein Leads Apple TV+’s New Animated Series

The new series marks the latest project between the Charles M. Schulz-created Schulz Studio and Apple’s streaming platform after the two partnered with DHX Studios for last year’s acclaimed series Snoopy in Space which saw the titular beagle setting out to become a NASA astronaut to impress the gang. Released in November 2019, the series proved to be a hit for Apple and garnered a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post The Snoopy Show Trailer Brings Back the Iconic Beagle appeared first on ComingSoon.net.