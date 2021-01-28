The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Sets PVOD & Streaming Date

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run sets PVOD & streaming date

Just over a month ahead of the streaming platform’s official rebranding, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the forthcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and officially set its premiere on Paramount+ and PVOD platforms for a limited time for March 4 alongside the premiere of the first six episodes of spin-off series Kamp Koral. The new trailer can be viewed below!

Are you ready for some sea-nanigans? Get ready to #BringGaryHome with The #SpongeBobMovie: Sponge on the Run, premiering March 4! Rent it from AppleTV, Prime Video, Vudu and other digital stores. Also streaming on @paramount_plus pic.twitter.com/NgD2UFMQRn — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) January 28, 2021



The film, previously titled It’s a Wonderful Sponge, will be the first 3D computer-animated SpongeBob movie, which is being described as a love letter to the franchise’s original creator Steven Hillenburg, who passed away last November, as well as the fans of the show, not to mention the fictional residents of Bikini Bottom.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will feature a score by Hans Zimmer and original songs by Ali Dee. The film will also be featuring the voices of Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and Reggie Watts (Tuca & Bertie). In addition, pop star legend Cyndi Lauper and co-writer Rob Hyman are working on original songs for the film. It is being produced by Paramount Animation in collaboration with Nickelodeon Movies and United Plankton Pictures.

Since its debut in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has become the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 208 countries and territories, translated in 55+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. This marks the third feature-length adventure, after 2004’s The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie, and 2015’s Sponge Out of Water.

The project is being directed by Tim Hill and produced by Ryan Harris with choreography by Mia Michaels and is set to hit Paramount+ on PVOD platforms for a limited time on March 4 alongside the first six episodes of Kamp Koral while the latter half of its season will debut at a later date.

