The Suicide Squad official synopsis teases new team’s mission in Corto Maltese

The official synopsis for director James Gunn’s highly-anticipated DC film The Suicide Squad has finally been revealed (via Collider), providing us with a detailed premise of the film that teases the new team’s dangerous mission in Corto Maltese. Starring Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, John Cena, and Harley Quinn, the film will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

“Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

The Suicide Squad cast includes: John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Juan Deigo Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Brage, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Margot Robbie.

As we already know, Davis, Robbie, Courtney, and Kinnaman will all play the same roles they had in the 2016 film, reprising as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag, respectively. Michael Rooker will play Savant, Flula Borg will play Javelin, David Dastmalchian will play Polka Dot Man, Daniela Melchior will play Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba will play Bloodsport, Mayling NG will play Mongal, Peter Capaldi will play Thinker, Alice Braga will play Solsoria, Pete Davidson will play Blackguard, Natha Fillion will play TDK, Sean Gunn will play Weasel, John Cena will play Peace Maker and Steve Agee will play King Shark.

The Suicide Squad is written and directed by Gunn. Charles Roven and Peter Safran will serve as producers. Nik Korda is executive producing the movie.

