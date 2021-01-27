The Tourist: Jamie Dornan to Star in HBO Max’s New Mystery Thriller

The Tourist: Jamie Dornan to Star in HBO Max’s New Mystery Thriller

HBO Max has officially partnered with BBC One to produce a brand new mystery thriller limited series titled The Tourist with Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan attached for the leading role. The project hails from Two Brothers Pictures, the production behind the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Fleabag series.

“THE TOURIST are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read. I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people,” Dornan said in a statement.

“Harry and Jack’s talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle,” Senior Vice President, for HBO Max’s International Originals, Jeniffer Kim said. “We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series.”

RELATED: HBO Max’s It’s a Sin Trailer & Key Art Released for Max Original Limited Series

The Tourist sees Jamie Dornan starring as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Joining Dornan are Hugo Weaving (The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings films) as Agent Lachlan Rogers, who is described as one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police. The limited series will also feature Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers.

Weaving added, “I’m very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of THE TOURIST. The scripts are wonderful. Dark and shocking, surprising and hilarious and always very human. This is a tonally uniquely project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all.”

RELATED: Harry Potter Live-Action TV Series in ‘Extremely Early’ Development at HBO Max

The six-episode miniseries will written and executive produced by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams. HBO Max will co-produce and be the US streaming home of The Tourist. It will also be executive produced by Two Brothers Pictures’ Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson, and BBC’s Tommy Bulfin along with Chris Sweeney, who is also set to direct. Lisa Scott will be serving as a producer.

The post The Tourist: Jamie Dornan to Star in HBO Max’s New Mystery Thriller appeared first on ComingSoon.net.