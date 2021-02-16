The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Finally Begins Production

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 finally begins production

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page took to Instagram to reveal the first set photo from the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, confirming that filming has finally begun in Toronto. Featuring our first-look at the hit superhero series’ updated Season 3 logo, you can check out the full set photo below!

Last season, Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Kate Walsh.

Season 3 will also introduced the Sparrow Academy consists of Justin H. Min as a different Ben, Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) as Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) as Fei, Jake Epstein (Suits) as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6) as Sloane, and Cazzie David as Jayme as well as an Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube playing the role of Christopher.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will return as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.

